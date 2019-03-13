USI Softball opens GLVC, home schedule Saturday

• Leonhardt ends Spring Games with shutdown performance. Leonhardt finished The Spring Games on a strong note. After earning a 2-1 win over No. 12 Saint Anselm, Leonhardt tossed back-to-back one-hit shutouts in USI’s wins over Findlay and Dominican (New York). Including a scoreless 1-2-3 inning in USI’s 4-3 loss to California-Pennsylvania on Saturday, Leonhardt struck out 29 of the 49 batters she faced. She tossed pitches to just four batters over the minimum in the process and did not issue a walk in the 15 innings of work. She had a no-hitter with two outs in the seventh inning of USI’s 5-0 win over Findlay before surrendering her first hit; then took a perfect game into the sixth inning of USI’s 6-0 win over Dominican before a lead-off single ended the no-hit bid.