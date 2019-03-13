USI Multicultural Center hosted the 2019 ‘Phenomenal Women of USI’

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Several women in the Tri-State were recognized Tuesday night at the 2019 Phenomenal Women of USI.
Now in its 18th year, the program honors and celebrates women from all walks of life who have made contributions to diversity in the USI and Evansville communities.
Sherry Schneider is one of those woman. “The only word I can come up with is humble. I’m just thrilled that someone would think that the work I’ve done is worthy of attention," she said.
Phenomenal Women program hopes to inspire others to embrace and promote diversity within their own lives.
