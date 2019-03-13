Trial for man accused of kidnapping girl goes to jury

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The trial of Roy Bebout, the man accused of trying to kidnap a girl, is now in the hands of the jury.
Closing arguments were held Wednesday morning and the case went to the jury around 10 a.m.
Bebout is accused of forcing a teenage girl into his truck in October. Several detectives took the stand, discussing evidence they say placed Bebout at the scene.
The defense chose not to call witnesses.
We have a crew in the court room and we will keep you updated.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.