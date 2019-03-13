Trial for man accused of kidnapping girl goes to jury

Closing arguments were held Wednesday morning and the case went to the jury around 10 a.m. (WFIE)
March 13, 2019 at 10:06 AM CDT - Updated March 13 at 10:18 AM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The trial of Roy Bebout, the man accused of trying to kidnap a girl, is now in the hands of the jury.

Roy Bebout's jury trial began Monday.
Closing arguments were held Wednesday morning and the case went to the jury around 10 a.m.

Testimony wrapped up in Bebout’s trial Tuesday.

Bebout is accused of forcing a teenage girl into his truck in October. Several detectives took the stand, discussing evidence they say placed Bebout at the scene.

The defense chose not to call witnesses.

