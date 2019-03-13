Thunderbolts to sign new player for Friday’s home game

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The Evansville Thunderbolts will be signing Braxton Wiley to an official Thunderbolts contract at 10AM on Friday morning. Braxton is a 7 year old boy who has endured over 8 brain surgeries and has dreamed of being a professional hockey player. The day will begin with Braxton signing the contract alongside Coach Ian Moran and the rest of the Evansville Thunderbolts team. He will then follow the team for the official team photo and finally pre-game practice. He will then return to Ford Center for the Thunderbolts game to drop the puck at 7:15PM and cheer his team on to victory.
UPCOMING HOME EVENTS:
Friday, March 15 – Celebrate the 812- Purchase special priced merchandise to celebrate the 812 (Evansville area code), first 1,000 fans receive the 3rd installment of players trading cards
Saturday, March 16 – Get Lucky with the Thunderbolts – Everyone WINS! Gifts and prizes will be awarded to fans at the game. Everyone leaves with something
Friday/Saturday, March 22/23 – Fan Appreciation Weekend – Special food and merchandise specials, Friday night receive an official rally towel. Saturday receive team photo and bumper sticker. Pre-game concerts for both nights.
