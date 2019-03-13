Raben Tire is moving its east side location

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Raben Tire is moving its east side store, and it’s practically right across the street.
Raben is moving into the former Sears Center Building on Green River Road adjacent to Washington Square Mall.
Raben says business is growing and the old Sears facility is much larger.
It has 18 tire and auto service bays, and a large showroom.
Raben is remodeling the facility and renovating the service center with state-of-the-art equipment.
The move is expected to happen in early May 2019.
