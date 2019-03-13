Pets & People Food: Eating Safely

Pets & People Food: Eating Safely
By Jared Goffinet | March 13, 2019 at 10:57 AM CDT - Updated March 13 at 10:57 AM

HOUSTON (NBC NEWS CHANNEL/WFIE) - Despite warnings from veterinarians, people love feeding their pets table food.

[Find Out More: These are the people food you should, shouldn’t give to your pet]

The Houston Humane Society explains which foods are actually OK to share and which should be considered forbidden for the sake of the animal’s health:

DOGS AND CATS CAN ENJOY THESE TREATS:

  • Apples
  • Carrots
  • Fried egg with no seasoning
  • White rice

DOGS AND CATS SHOULD NOT HAVE:

  • Alcohol
  • Avocados
  • Chocolate
  • Cinnamon
  • Garlic
  • Onion

DOGS SHOULD NEVER EAT:

  • Grapes
  • Raisins

Your pet may get sick immediately or up to days later, and it could be fatal.

Signs that something is toxic to your pet include: weakness, vomiting or trouble breathing.

Copyright 2019 WFIE via NBC News Channel. All rights reserved.