Pets & People Food: Eating Safely

HOUSTON (NBC NEWS CHANNEL/WFIE) - Despite warnings from veterinarians, people love feeding their pets table food.
The Houston Humane Society explains which foods are actually OK to share and which should be considered forbidden for the sake of the animal’s health:
DOGS AND CATS CAN ENJOY THESE TREATS:
- Apples
- Carrots
- Fried egg with no seasoning
- White rice
DOGS AND CATS SHOULD NOT HAVE:
- Alcohol
- Avocados
- Chocolate
- Cinnamon
- Garlic
- Onion
DOGS SHOULD NEVER EAT:
- Grapes
- Raisins
Your pet may get sick immediately or up to days later, and it could be fatal.
Signs that something is toxic to your pet include: weakness, vomiting or trouble breathing.
