Otters, McCauley finalize coaching staff for 25th anniversary season

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The Evansville Otters and manager Andy McCauley announced the team is bringing back the entire coaching staff from last season after advancing to the Frontier League postseason for the third consecutive season in 2018.
McCauley is entering his tenth season as manager of the Otters. In nine seasons as the Otters’ skipper, McCauley has guided the club to four postseason appearances and a league championship in 2016 and has set franchise records in games managed (814) and wins (417). McCauley was the Frontier League Manager of the Year in 2014, taking the Otters back to the postseason for the first time since the 2006 championship season.
Familiar names and faces will return to work alongside him in the dugout at Bosse Field.
“I am certainly fortunate to not only have the people on my staff, but to have the stability of this coaching staff,” said McCauley. “It speaks to the commitment of Mr. Bussing and the Otters’ organization to have the best coaching staff possible.”
Charles "Boots" Day returns for his ninth season with the Otters and he will again serve as the bench coach in 2019. Day was the franchise’s first manager in 1995, leading the team to a 31-38 record after a playing career that included stints with the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs and Montreal Expos over a six-year period.
“Boots brings a wealth of experience and knowledge from over 50 years in professional baseball,” said McCauley. “He assists with our base stealers, outfielders and hitters, and he is irreplaceable as bench coach with his input on game situations.”
Bobby Segal will be in his fourth season with the team as hitting coach this summer. Segal, an Indiana University graduate, served as a collegiate hitting coach for nine seasons and a summer coach for five years before joining the Otters in 2016.
“Bobby does an outstanding job with the hitters,” said McCauley. “His tireless work ethic mixed with his knowledge and winning resume are the perfect combination for any level of professional baseball. We are very fortunate to have Bobby. He also is a big part of player procurement. His past connections with college coaches, collegiate summer leagues and the American Association are all useful avenues we have used in past seasons.”
Max Peterson returns to Evansville for his sixth season as pitching coach. Peterson, a San Diego native, was hired in 2014 after a five-year playing career that included time in the Oakland A’s and Chicago White Sox organizations.
“Max does an outstanding job with our pitching staff,” said McCauley. “He is a very talented evaluator and good communicator within his staff. Max is an integral part of finding talent as well as developing his pitchers.”
Rob Watson will continue in his role as an assistant coach specializing in player procurement and Phil Britton will serve as the catching instructor.
Watson was on McCauley’s first staff in Evansville during the 2010 season and served as interim manager during the 2017 postseason while the McCauley family welcomed a newborn child.
“Rob is the longest continuous coach on my staff and is a very big help in the short spring training period,” said McCauley. “He is a very good evaluator of hitters and infielders, and his input is heavily relied upon with our final roster decisions. Rob is also a big help with player procurement, having strong ties in Southern California and around Oklahoma.”
Britton played under McCauley with Evansville in 2011, finishing the season with two home runs and 15 RBIs.
“Phil is an outstanding catching instructor we have been lucky to retain,” said McCauley. “Very few independent teams have a dedicated catching instructor and Phil is one of the best. Phil is tasked with getting the catchers, pitchers and staff all on the same page in two short weeks. He is an outstanding technician and teacher at one of the toughest positions in all sports.”
The Otters will open the 25th season celebration against the Southern Illinois Miners on May 10 at Bosse Field.
Courtesy: Evansville Otters
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.