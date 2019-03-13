OPD working a homicide investigation

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are working a homicide investigation after they say someone was shot in the face.
They say one person is dead and they haven’t made any arrests.
Police tell us a person was shot in the face just before 8:30 p.m. on West Eight Street and Maple.
Right now, police are collecting evidence and talking to people in the area.
Police haven’t given any other details on the shooting.
We’ll update you as soon as we get more information.
