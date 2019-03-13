Neighborhood Watch: Man arrested on child molesting charge; OPS warn of scam

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail facing child molesting charges.
59-year old Mark Halterman was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation. Police say the victim was under the age of 13 at the time of the incidents.
Halterman is on the National Sex Offender Registry from a sexual assault conviction of a child in Wisconsin in 2007.
Owensboro Public Schools are warning community members of a phone and email scam asking for money for the high school athletic department.
School officials say a man with a Dallas phone number has reached out to mostly businesses in the Owensboro area. The man asks the business to be a sponsor of the athletic department and asks for money up front to make items with the school and business logo.
A Princeton man is now out on bond after his arrest for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a disturbance out in the county after 12 a.m. Monday. After their investigation, they arrested 27-year-old Bill Stevens, Jr.
In addition to the weapons charge, Stevens is accused of battery and intimidation. He has since been released on a $2,200 bond.
