Man hospitalized after being shot by homeowner

WEBSTER CO., KY(WFIE) - One man is hospitalized with life threatening injuries after he was shot on Wednesday.
According to Captian Jones with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, a man walked into a home on 132 West in Clay and began yelling and screaming at the homeowner. The homeowner told the man to leave the home multiple times, Captain Jones says.
Captain Jones tells us the homeowner shot the man one time in the chest after he refused to get out of the home. The gunshot victim is now at St. Vincent Hospital with life threatening injuries.
14 News is told this case will now go to a grand jury to see if charges will be filed.
