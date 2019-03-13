HomeGoods opening date set

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A new home decor store will be opening soon in Evansville.
HomeGoods set an official opening date for Sunday, April 7, at 8 a.m. As we first reported last year, it will be located in the former Dick’s Sporting Goods spot in the Pavilion Shopping Center.
Company officials tell us they plan to fill 65 full and part-time positions at the Evansville location.
HomeGoods is a home furnishings store that sells high-end designer products at discounted prices.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.