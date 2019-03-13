HomeGoods opening date set

HomeGoods opening date set
The store will open in April.
By Jared Goffinet | March 13, 2019 at 2:38 PM CDT - Updated March 13 at 2:38 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A new home decor store will be opening soon in Evansville.

HomeGoods set an official opening date for Sunday, April 7, at 8 a.m. As we first reported last year, it will be located in the former Dick’s Sporting Goods spot in the Pavilion Shopping Center.

[First Report: HomeGoods store coming to Evansville]

Company officials tell us they plan to fill 65 full and part-time positions at the Evansville location.

HomeGoods is a home furnishings store that sells high-end designer products at discounted prices.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.