County leaders continue to look for solution as they await jail study results

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) - The 30 year old county jail is running out room to put people and room for staff to work.
County leaders are trying to find solutions and waiting for the results of a new study. Commissioner Steve Bottoms tells us he would like to see more jailers brought on board.
The Department of Corrections recommends they increase those numbers twice. But the biggest issue remains jail overcrowding.
Options include moving some inmates to jails in other counties, which would cost them a daily charge.
Bottoms says Judges are doing the best they can to help in ways including early releases.
He also says their inmate populations are creeping up. Taking-on other offenders has hurt even more.
“Well again, it was made a lot worse by what the state legislature did by sending us these level 6 felons, we had no choice but to take,” explains Bottoms. “And it helped the state’s budget but it sure put a lot of extra problems on the county, and we’re not the only county that’s happening to.”
The study is expected to be finished in May.
It could recommend either renovating the current facility or building a new one. In the meantime, select inmates are living community corrections building.
A class action federal lawsuit remains filed against the county.
