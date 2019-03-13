Breezy & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Breezy and warmer today as high temps surge to near 70-degrees during the afternoon. Rain with a few storms will arrive tonight and end early Thursday.
March is a windy month and I expect a Wind Advisory for Thursday. The high winds will not be associated with severe storms but winds gusting 20 to 45 miles an hour can be expected.
With the passage of a cold front, cooler temps on Friday through Sunday as high temps only reach the mid to upper 40′s. This will be the first dry weekend in sometime without an Alert Day.
