Ben Sisson signs with Wesleyan

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -Ben Sisson has signed to play basketball at Kentucky Wesleyan College according to Head Men’s Basketball Coach Drew Cooper.
Sisson hails from Fort Thomas, Kentucky where he attends Highlands High School. The 6’6’’ center has been named to the 36th District All-Tournament team the past two seasons and brought home 9th Region All-Tournament honors this season.
The 2019 season saw Sisson earn both Division II Player of the Year and Division II Defensive Player of the Year honors from the Northern Kentucky Boys Basketball Coaches Association. He was also named the Region 9 Player of the Year.
“Kentucky Wesleyan became the obvious choice for me. For one, the tradition of basketball in Owensboro is unmatched at the Division II level,” commented Sisson. “And beyond that, I felt comfortable with the coaching staff and the players that will be my future teammates. The coaching staff helped me see how I can play a major role in bringing back this program and restoring the winning culture.”
Sisson averaged 16.7 points and 10 rebounds per game, helping Highlands to a 19-10 record for their first winning record in nine years. Sisson boasted a shooting percentage of 69% which is among the best in the commonwealth.
“The Panthers are getting a great player and an even better young man. Ben’s enthusiasm, relentless pursuit of excellence, and skill level will excite the Wesleyan faithful,” noted Highlands Head Coach Kevin Listerman. “He is a great student, tireless worker, and a fantastic teammate.”
