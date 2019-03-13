On alert for high winds and strong storms

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We are on alert tonight through tomorrow for high winds and a few strong or severe storms.
Tonight will be very breezy with winds out of the south at around 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. Those strong, southerly winds will pump warmer air into the Tri-State, keeping our temperatures very mild in the upper 50s to low 60s overnight.
It will also be cloudy tonight with showers likely and thunderstorms possible, mainly after 9 p.m. There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms over the south-southwest half of the Tri-State overnight, which is a one out of five on the risk scale.
We may get a brief break from the rain Thursday morning, but another, stronger round of storms may develop along the Wabash River around midday or late Thursday morning and push east across the Tri-State as we head into the afternoon.
There is still some uncertainty about how much instability or energy will be left in the atmosphere after the storms Wednesday night, so that will sort of make or break our severe storm potential for that second round of storms Thursday. However, there is a Slight Risk, which is a two out of five on the risk scale, that some of those storms could become severe over southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.
If we do see any severe storms, the primary threat will be gusty, damaging winds. Even outside of the thunderstorms, sustained winds could reach 15 to 25 mph Thursday with gusts as high as 45 mph. Those winds will be out of the south-southwest, so that warmer air will keep flowing into the Tri-State, and temperatures will climb into the lower 70s Thursday afternoon.
A cold front will swing through the Tri-State Thursday evening, and our wind direction will shift. It will still be a bit breezy Thursday night and throughout the day on Friday, but high temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 40s Friday under mostly cloudy skies.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.