USI begins five-game homestand Saturday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The University of Southern Indiana baseball team begins a five-game homestand Saturday with a 2 p.m. doubleheader versus Lewis University at the USI Baseball Field. The doubleheader is the start of a three-game series between the Screaming Eagles and the Flyers that concludes Sunday with a noon single game.
The five-game set ends March 20 when the Eagles host a twinbill with Bellarmine University at 3 p.m.
Coverage of the Screaming Eagles baseball games this season can be found on GoUSIEagles.com.
SCREAMING EAGLES BASEBALL NOTES:
USI hopes to get back on track. After starting the spring 7-1, USI has hit a rough patch, going 1-6 in the last seven games. The last seven games also included the 2019 GLVC season opening series at Drury University that saw USI drop two of the three games.
Hitting Leaders. Freshman catcher Lucas McNew leads the USI hitters with a .389 batting average and is tied with sophomore shortstop Ethan Hunter for the team lead with three home runs. Hunter also has driven in a team-best 22 RBIs. Freshman outfielder Bryson McNay and sophomore outfielder Aaron Euler are tied for second in home runs with two each.
Pitching Leaders. Senior right-hander Austin Gossmann leads USI with a 2-0 record and a 2.57 ERA in four starts and 21.0 innings of work, while senior left-hander Chase Partain is tied for the team-lead in wins with a 2-2 mark.
Archuleta at USI. USI Head Coach Tracy Archuleta is USI’s all-time winningest coach with a record of 454-243 in 12-plus seasons and is 592-387 in 17-plus seasons all-time as a head coach. He has been named the ABCA Division II Coach of the Year twice (2010 and 2014) after leading the Screaming Eagles to a pair of national championships and the ABCA Division II Midwest Region Coach of the Year after leading USI to the regional crown in 2007, 2016 and 2018. Archuleta also has earned a pair of GLVC Coach of the Year awards (2011 and 2014) at USI.
USI vs. Lewis. USI has the advantage in the all-time series with Lewis, 65-58, and has a 6-2 advantage over the last two seasons, including a four-game sweep last spring.
USI vs. Bellarmine. USI holds an 81-74 all-time series lead over Bellarmine after the Knights took three of five from the Eagles last spring. The Knights won three of the four regular season games in Louisville in 2018, but the Eagles won the only meeting in the GLVC Tournament in Springfield, Missouri.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
