Traffic Alert: Lane restrictions on US-41 section during bridge work

NORTONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - Traffic alert for drivers around Nortonville.
New lane restrictions happening on US-41 to help facilitate work currently underway on the New Salem Circle Bridge.
Earlier this year, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin approved $500,000 to help fund repairs. The bridge was closed to traffic in December 2017 when cracks appeared in the bridge approaches and support structure.
Crews are now working to reconstruct the structure and stabilize soil around the bridge ends.
“You got the Nortonville Water Plant over here next to the site so there’s a lot going on here in terms of all of the engineering considerations we have to look at to try to come up with a plan to restore this bridge to productive service,” Keith Todd, KYTC, explains.
Officials say work could last two to three more weeks, depending on weather conditions.
