Testimony concludes in trial of man accused of kidnapping teenage girl

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Testimony has wrapped up in the trial of a Mount Vernon man accused of kidnapping a teenage girl in Evansville in October.
46-year-old Roy Bebout was on parole for a 1998 kidnapping and rape conviction when police say he threatened the victim at gunpoint to get into his truck. She was walking to work when it happened.
Detectives took the stand Tuesday to go through GPS tracking evidence that placed Bebout at the scene when the alleged incident occurred.
Detectives told the jury that technology also led them to where they believe Bebout dumped the BB gun and yellow ball the victim described in the attack. They say Bebout took detours on his way to work at Toyota in Gibson County that evening.
According to detectives testimony, Bebout arrived around 5:30 p.m. and they detained him there just a few hours later. When asked if he knew why police were there, detectives say he said yes.
The jury Tuesday watched body camera video of that arrest.
Bebout will not testify and the defense doesn’t plan to call any witnesses. Closing arguments will begin on Wednesday.
