Tennessee Tech defeats Aces softball by a 7-0 final

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WFIE) -Tennessee Tech starter Alyssa Arden gave up three hits in six inning to help the Golden Eagles finish with a 7-0 victory over the University of Evansville softball team on Tuesday afternoon.
Evansville posted three hits in the game, coming from Eryn Gould, Mackenzie McFeron and Jessica Fehr. Gould led the game off with a double down the left field line to start the game off in good position, but the Golden Eagles got out of the jam.
The bottom of the first saw TTU score four times, including a 2-run shot by Sydney Love-Baker. Fehr notched a 2-out double in the second while McFeron led off the fifth with a single, but the Golden Eagles were able to fend off the threats.
Evansville’s last big change came in the sixth when Toni Galas reached on an error with one out. Tennessee Tech once again got out of the jam unscathed as they finished with the 7-0 win.
Jaime Nurrenbern made the start, allowing four runs, just two earned, in the first inning. Emily Lockhart went he final five frames, giving up three runs on two hits.
UE opens its home schedule this weekend against Illinois State. The action begins on Saturday with a 12 p.m. doubleheader.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.