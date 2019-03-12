Stein receives first ever USI Men’s Basketball Academic All-American Honor

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana senior guard, Alex Stein (Evansville, Indiana) has become the first Screaming Eagle men’s basketball player to ever be named NCAA II Academic All-American by the Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America on Tuesday. Stein earns his first Academic All-American hnor by being named to the third-team.
To be eligible for the CoSIDA Academic All-America and All-District teams, the student athlete must be a starter or important reserve with legitimate athletic credentials and at least a 3.3 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale). They must have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at the institution (true freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and first-year athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at the institution.
Stein, who was named to the Academic All-District IV team in February, is the only Great Lakes Valley Conference player to be named to any of the three Academic All-American teams. The Evansville native has averaged 20.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game this season.
USI will open the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Tournament on Saturday, March 16 in Romeoville, Illinois where it faces the fifth-seeded Ashland University at 7:30 p.m.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
