Stein receives first ever USI Men’s Basketball Academic All-American Honor

To be eligible for the CoSIDA Academic All-America and All-District teams, the student athlete must be a starter or important reserve with legitimate athletic credentials and at least a 3.3 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale). They must have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at the institution (true freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and first-year athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at the institution.