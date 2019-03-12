Resurfacing project scheduled for SR 165 in Gibson, Posey Co.

OWENSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a paving project for State Road 165 between Owensville and Poseyville.
Beginning on or around Thursday, March 28, contractors will begin working to patch and repave S.R. 165 between S.R. 68 in Poseyville and S.R. 65 in Owensville.
Patching operations will come first with intermittent lane restrictions along the 12-mile project limits with paving to begin once patching operations are complete.
During the project, work will be performed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and one 11-foot lane will remain open at all times with traffic being controlled by flagging operations.
Depending upon weather conditions, work is expected to last until late August.
