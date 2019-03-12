Owensboro electrician accused of voyeurism back in jail

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Ryan Lloyd, an Owensboro electrician, is facing new charges of promoting a minor in a sex performance, and promoting a sexual performance by a minor.
[Read more: Owensboro electrician accused of voyeurism]
Lloyd was first arrested back in December of 2018 when he was accused of putting a camera in the bathroom of a home he was working on.
Police say that camera captured nude images. Lloyd bonded out of jail in December.
Jail records show he was arrested Friday, March 8 on the new charges.
He is being held on a $50,000 full cash bond.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.