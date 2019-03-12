Officials seeking your opinion on Walnut St. Changes

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - You can voice your opinion on proposed changes coming to Walnut Street.
City officials and a project design team will be presenting plans on Tuesday for phase one of the project to connect the Pigeon Creek Greenway and the newly opened High Rail Greenway. It would run from US-41 to Weinbach Avenue.
Evansville City Engineer Brent Schmitt says this is part of a larger plan to promote other means of transportation around the city.
“This is the first project that really crosses multiple projects, and with this one, three mile corridor, we’re going to be able to provide a lot of connectivity across the city and tie into a lot of things that we’ve done,” explains Schmitt.
That meeting runs from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the C.K. Newsome Center.
