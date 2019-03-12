Neighborhood Watch: EPD trying to find woman accused of theft; 3 people face drug and neglect charges in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is trying to identify this woman.
They believe she stole a phone at Eastland Mall Monday.
If you recognize her please call the EPD at 812-436-7896 or the We-Tip Hotline at 812-435-6194.
Three people are facing drug and neglect charges in Evansville.
Police say they were called to an apartment on Southeast Tenth Street Monday night after getting a complaint about drugs.
Police say they found marijuana and pills in the apartment as well as a loaded handgun on the kitchen counter.
Police say there were also three children in the home.
Jayvontae Schwartz and Kyro Haynes are both facing neglect charges. Schwartz is also facing charges of dealing and having a handgun without a license.
Shaundris Cook and Mark Bonds were also arrested. Cook is also facing a neglect charge. Bonds is charged with possession.
Evansville police are working a hit and run involving a school bus.
It happened Monday afternoon at the neighborhood Walmart on Taylor Avenue.
The driver of the bus told police he was driving through the parking lot when someone backed into the bus, got out of their car, and ran away.
Five children were on the bus, but none of them were hurt.
The bus and the car had only minor damage.
