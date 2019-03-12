Multiple people arrested on drug, neglect charges after police called to apartment

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Three people are facing drug and neglect charges after police were called with a drug complaint.
Police say they were called to an apartment on Southeast Tenth Street late Monday after getting a complaint about drugs. According to police, they found marijuana and pills in the apartment as well as a loaded handgun on the kitchen counter.
Police also say there were three children in the home.
Jayvontae Schwartz and Kyro Haynes are both facing neglect charges. Schwartz is also facing charges of dealing and having a handgun without a license.
Shaundris Cook and Mark Bonds were also arrested. Cook is also facing an neglect charge, while Bonds is charged with possession.
