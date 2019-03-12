Mighty Oaks sweep Chargers in Tuesday doubleheader

OAKLAND CITY, IN (WFIE) -The Mighty Oaks baseball team has missed numerous games on the season due to the weather, but took advantage of a beautiful day at Pinnick Field, hosting the Chargers of Hillsdale College, out of Hillsdale, Michigan.
OCU brought in a record of 1-3, while the Chargers entered the day at 3-7. The Oaks came back in the first game, winning 4-3, with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, then held on to win 5-4 in game two, evening their season record at 3-3.
Game one saw Justin Hallum take the mound for his second start, coming off of a six inning outing against the University of Indianapolis, where he allowed no hits in a no decision. Hallum was strong again, pitching a complete game, allowing three runs, all earned, on five hits and a walk, while striking out seven batters.
Freshman Noah Baugher continued his hot hitting at the plate, picking up a hit, while driving in the winning run, his second walk-off of the year. Dillon Whitten went 2-3 at the plate, leading off the seventh inning with a home run to left-center field, his second of the year, finishing with two RBI and a run scored. Colton White followed Whitten’s homer with one of his own, a no-dought shot down the left field line. Jacob Bedwell went 1-3 with a run scored, while Devan Franz scored after reaching on a walk.
In the second game, Whitten started on the mound, throwing five and a third innings, allowing four runs, two earned, on three hits and two walks, while striking out six, and earning the win. Skyler Brooks pitched the last two-thirds of the sixth, allowing a hit and a walk, with a strikeout, while Brandon Taylor picked up the save, allowing one hit and one strikeout in the seventh inning.
White went 1-2 at the plate, with a walk and two runs scored. Whitten hit his third homerun of the year, leading off the second inning with the game’s first run. Franz had a hit and a walk, scoring one, while Taylor had a hit and a walk, with an RBI. Adrian Navarro went 1-3, with a run scored, while Baugher had a hit and drove in two runs.
The Oaks will take the field again tomorrow, hosting the Greyhounds of the University of Indianapolis for a single nine-inning game, starting at 1:00 pm.
Courtesy: OCU Athletics
