Mighty Oaks sweep Chargers in Tuesday doubleheader

Freshman Noah Baugher continued his hot hitting at the plate, picking up a hit, while driving in the winning run, his second walk-off of the year. Dillon Whitten went 2-3 at the plate, leading off the seventh inning with a home run to left-center field, his second of the year, finishing with two RBI and a run scored. Colton White followed Whitten’s homer with one of his own, a no-dought shot down the left field line. Jacob Bedwell went 1-3 with a run scored, while Devan Franz scored after reaching on a walk.