Merkley issues recall for pork product due to unlisted ingredient

JASPER, IN (WFIE) - Merkley and Sons Packing Company issues a recall for one of their products because of ingredient that isn’t listed on the label.
In a press release on Tuesday, Merkley recalled the Hickory Smoked Pork in BBQ sauce is being recalled due to the products possible containing soy allergen, which is not listed on the ingredient label. The company asks that you throw away or return the product.
The recalled product was sold in the following stores:
Hometown IGA stores located in:
- Loogootee, Ind.
- Morgan Ave; Evansville
- 1st Ave; Evansville, Ind.
- Broadway St; Princeton, Ind.
- Rockport, Ind.
Priceless stores at:
- Washington, Ind.
- Pennsylvania Ave; Evansville, Ind.
Holiday Foods located in:
- Jasper, Ind.
- Dale, Ind.
- Ferdinand, Ind.
- Santa Claus, Ind.
- Haubstadt, Ind.
- New Salisbury, Ind.
Nobles in Tell City, Ind.
Mor for Less in Huntingburg, Ind.
Bucks Produce in Marengo, Ind.
Guillaume’s in Leopold, Ind.
