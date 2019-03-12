EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville Hydrofest is coming back this summer with some big changes. One the biggest changes, it’s going to be free.
The dates are also changing. Hydrofest organizers announced the Roar on the River will be August 16 through 18.
And it won’t just be the hydroplanes this year. Saturday will be a vintage motorcycle display, followed by a car show on Sunday.
Organizers say they’ve also added a BBQ festival, and doubled the amount of food trucks.
