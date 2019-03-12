Flight tool helps you see if your next flight will be on Boeing 737 Max 8

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Concerns are rising in the U.S. after a deadly plane crash in Ethiopia. A Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed, killing 157 people. The same type of jet crashed in 2018 killing 189 people.
Some people are wondering if their next flight will put them on a Boeing 737 Max 8. And if you’re concerned, we found a tool that will tell you.
You can find the tool here at Flightstates.com.
All you have to do is enter your departure and arrival cities, or the flight number, and hit flight details.
There, you can see the type of aircraft.
A connector flight from Miami to Cancun uses the controversial Boeing 737 Max 8.
We didn’t find any Max 8′s coming in or out of Evansville or Owensboro.
