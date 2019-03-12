Earl Martin jury trial will move to another venue

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Earl Martin of Evansville will now face a jury in another state.
Monday, Earl Martin was in court for his charges in Erica Bradfield’s murder.
Martin’s attorney had requested a change of venue. We’re learning both parties agreed to move Martin’s jury trial to Marion County if they can accommodate it.
That trial is set for June.
Martin is accused of shooting and dismembering Bradfield’s body. Her remains were found behind Martin’s home in 2017.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.