Eagles open NCAA II Tournament Saturday

Last time in Romeoville. The last time USI played in the NCAA Midwest Regional at Lewis in Romeoville, Illinois, the Eagles took home the regional trophy after defeating Wayne State University, 69-68. USI also defeated Kentucky Wesleyan College in the first round and the University of Findlay in the second. The Eagles went on to advance to the NCAA II Tournament championship game, falling to Kennesaw State University in the NCAA II title game.