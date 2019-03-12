Dream Job: Beer Archaeologist!

"Beer archaeologist" has become a full time job forTravis Rupp, the wood cellar and innovation manager at Avery Brewing in Boulder, Colorado.
March 12, 2019 at 2:29 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 2:31 PM

BOULDER, CO. (NBC NEWS CHANNEL/WFIE) - Beer archaeologist. Yeah. That’s a thing.

Travis Rupp is known as Avery’ Brewing’s beer archaeologist, but also as the lecturer in Classics, Art History, and Anthropology at CU-Boulder.

He bounces between the two full-time jobs almost every day of the week.

Rupp travels all over the country, and world, researching ancient civilizations, and their beers.

The recipes he finds are then recreated at Avery Brewery.

