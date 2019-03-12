Daughter of Evansville firefighter killed is selling t-shirts in his memory

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Nearly two weeks since Robbie Doerr was shot and killed at his home, police are still working to track down persons of interest and a suspect.
As EPD’s investigation continues, Doerr’s only daughter, Lyndsey Doerr, is working to keep his memory alive.
“We are making the shirts so people don’t forget my dad, so people don’t forget what happened," Doerr said.
A mother of a four-year-old girl named Baylee, Doerr agreed to meet us for an interview but declined to talk about her father’s case.
“We’re trying to get the shirts in before Guns and Hoses," Doerr said. “We know a lot of the firefighters want to wear the shirts."
Doerr said proceeds will be transferred to her daughter Baylee’s trust fund. She said half will go to the Evansville Firefighter’s Credit Union.
“The firefighters have started a rewards fund at the union. Any of the unclaimed rewards will go to my daughter’s trust fund."
Doerr told us she’s already put in a second order for more t-shirts.
“We have gotten over 300 shirts already pre-ordered,” she said. “It was very nice to see the overwhelming love and support that the community has had for the t-shirts in general.”
The Evansville Fire Department is retiring Robbie Doerr’s badge #89. The badge emblem is printed on the front of the shirt. On the back reads “Engine 1, in memory of Robbie Doerr 1967-2019.”
You can inquire about purchasing a t-shirt by sending Lyndsey a message on her Facebook page, which has access to PayPal. Doerr said you can also use the Venmo app on your smart phone, by using her username @LyndseyDoerr. You can also email Shirts4robbie@gmail.com if interested.
The shirts are $10 for any size XL and under. If you need XXL or above, it’s $12.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.