Brighter This Morning; Warmer Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Tuesday will start off sunny and dry, but clouds will thicken later afternoon. Clouds will bring scattered rain tonight through early Wednesday. Breezy and warmer on Wednesday as high temps surge to 70-degrees. Rain with a few storms will arrive Wednesday night and end early Thursday.
March is a windy month and I expect a Wind Advisory for Thursday. The high winds will not be associated with severe thunderstorms but stout winds gusting 20 to 45 miles an hour can be expected.
In the wake of the front, cooler temps on Friday through Sunday as high temps only reach the mid to upper 40′s. This will be the first dry weekend in sometime without an Alert Day.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.