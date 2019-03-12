Bond set for 2 people accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Bond has been set for the two people accused of kidnapping and assault.
Bond was set at $10,000 for 30-year old Jacob Bates, from Louisville, and 35-year old Melinda Cabell. The two are accused of beating and torturing a woman on March 8.
According to reports, the victim said both Bates and Cabell threatened her life and the life of her 9-year old daughter, who was in the house during the assault. The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for multiple injuries.
Bates and Cabell are due back in court in late March.
