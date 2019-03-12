Bond set for 2 people accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman

Bond set for 2 people accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman
Bond has been set for the two people accused of kidnapping and assault.
By Jared Goffinet | March 12, 2019 at 3:13 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 3:13 PM

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Bond has been set for the two people accused of kidnapping and assault.

[First Report: Pair accused of kidnapping, torturing woman for hours in Henderson]

Bond was set at $10,000 for 30-year old Jacob Bates, from Louisville, and 35-year old Melinda Cabell. The two are accused of beating and torturing a woman on March 8.

According to reports, the victim said both Bates and Cabell threatened her life and the life of her 9-year old daughter, who was in the house during the assault. The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for multiple injuries.

Bates and Cabell are due back in court in late March.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.