On alert for high winds and strong storms Thursday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We are on alert for high winds and a few strong storms Thursday.
Tonight will be cloudy with a slight chance of a few scattered showers. Low temperatures will be fairly mild, only falling into the mid to upper 40s thanks to a breeze from the southeast.
The wind will really start to pick up from the south-southeast Wednesday afternoon with sustained winds around 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph. However, those winds will also pump warm, southern air into the Tri-State, and our temperatures will climb to around 70° Wednesday afternoon despite mostly cloudy skies.
It looks like Wednesday will be dry during the daytime hours, but showers are likely, and a few thunderstorms are possible overnight Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Temperatures will only fall into the upper 50s Wednesday night, but we will still have strong, gusty winds coming out of the south-southeast.
The windy conditions will worsen on Thursday with winds out of the south at around 15 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph. It also looks like we could see a second round of thunderstorms develop sometime between the late morning and early afternoon hours on Thursday as a cold front moves through our region.
The Tri-State is under a Marginal Risk for severe storms Thursday, which is a one out of five on the risk scale. If we do see any severe storms, damaging winds will be the primary threat. With soggy ground conditions from the rain, those winds could potentially uproot some trees. Driving may also be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles such as semi-trucks.
As that cold front moves out Thursday evening, our winds will shift a bring cooler air around from the west-northwest as we head into Friday. Friday will still be partly cloudy and a bit breezy but much cooler with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
Calm and mostly sunny conditions take over as we head into the weekend with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s Saturday and lower 50s Sunday.
