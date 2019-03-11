Windy weather midweek

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - This calm, seasonable weather will continue for another day before rain and high winds make their way into the forecast.
We have seen a few scattered sprinkles today under mostly cloudy skies, but it looks like the clouds will start to break up as we head into the evening hours, and overnight will be mostly clear and dry with low temperatures in the low 30s.
Tuesday will start off mostly sunny, but clouds will start to roll in as we head into the afternoon, and scattered showers are possible Tuesday evening that may carry into early Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s Tuesday afternoon with overnight lows in the mid 40s.
Our winds will also start to change direction on Tuesday, and by Wednesday we will have some fairly strong winds coming out of the south-southeast, which will help our temperatures rise to near 70° Wednesday afternoon despite mostly cloudy skies.
Our temperatures will only fall into the upper 50s to near 60° Wednesday night as that warm southern air keeps flowing into the Tri-State, but rain is also likely Wednesday evening through early Thursday, and a few thunderstorms are possible.
Although a few showers will remain possible on into Thursday afternoon, our main focus will be on the winds, which are expected to reach 15 to 30 mph Thursday with gusts as high as 40 to 50 mph possible. A Wind Advisory will likely be issued for the entire Tri-State, and a High Wind Warning can’t be ruled out. Because those winds will still be coming from the south, temperatures will surge into the low 70s.
A cold front will swing through the Tri-State Thursday night, and our winds will shift back to the west-northwest as we head into Friday, bringing our high temperatures back into the upper 40s as we head into the weekend.
