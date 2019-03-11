EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Windy and warmer this week with limited chances for showers and storms. Skies becoming mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 50s this afternoon. Clear tonight as low temps drop to near freezing.
Tuesday will start off sunny and dry, but clouds will thicken up during the afternoon. This will bring scattered rain on Tuesday through early Wednesday. Windy and warmer on Wednesday as high temps surge to near 70-degrees during the afternoon. Rain with a few storms will arrive Wednesday night and end early Thursday.
March is a windy month and I expect a Wind Advisory for Wednesday and Thursday. The high winds will not be associated with severe storms but winds gusting 20 to 45 miles an hour can be expected…especially on Thursday.
With the passage of a cold front, cooler temps on Friday through Sunday as high temps only reach the mid to upper 40’s.
