VCSO held first official meeting about new jail plans

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office held their first official meeting about plans for a new jail.
Sheriff Dave Wedding met with County Commissioners, County Council and architects discussing the size of the proposed jail along with the funding.
Wedding says their numbers have significantly have increased over the last five years, going from 500 to 800 inmates.
“As the Sheriff, I want to ensure we build adequately so we’re not here five or ten years from now going through this same process. We’re in a society now where we have some chronic and serious offenders and they need to be locked up. We do a very good job of releasing people that don’t need to be incarcerated," said Sheriff Dave Wedding.
Wedding says more meetings will come in the future as the project develops.
