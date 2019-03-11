USI’s Johnson earns GLVC weekly award

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana senior second baseman Claire Johnson (Pittsboro, Indiana) has been named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week for Softball in an announcement by the league office Monday afternoon.
Johnson hit .538 (14-26) with three doubles, three triples, a home run, eight runs scored and eight RBIs to lead the Screaming Eagles to a 5-3 record at The Spring Games last week.
A kinesiology major at USI, Johnson posted a .613 on-base percentage and a 1.000 slugging percentage. She also passed former USI All-American and current Assistant Coach MacKenzi Dorsm for first on USI’s all-time walks list when she drew her 83rd career base-on-balls in USI’s 2-1 win over No. 12 Saint Anselm College.
On the week, Johnson collected five free passes, while striking out just two times, and moved her career triples mark to 16, which ranks second all-time at USI.
Johnson is the first USI Softball player to earn GLVC Player of the Week honors since Haley Hodges collected the award April 3, 2017. This is the second time Johnson has been honored with the GLVC Player of the Week accolade after earned the award February 27, 2017.
USI (12-10) begins GLVC play Saturday at noon when it opens its 2019 home schedule with a doubleheader against McKendree University. The Eagles also play the University of Illinois Springfield in a rematch of last year’s NCAA II Super Regional.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.