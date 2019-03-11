USI Snaps Losing Streak, as they Outslug Drury

SPRINGFIELD, MO (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball snapped a six-game losing streak with an 11-7 win over Drury University Sunday afternoon in Springfield, Missouri. The Screaming Eagles move their record to 8-7 overall and 1-2 in the GLVC, while the Panthers go to 8-9, 2-1 GLVC.
Senior left-hander Chase Partain (Evansville, Indiana) led the way on the mound and freshman centerfielder Bryson McNay(Sellersburg, Indiana) powered the offensive attack for the Eagles in snapping the six-game streak. Partain improved his record to 2-2 in 2019 by throwing seven strong inning. The senior southpaw allowed two runs on six hits and three walks, while striking out two batters. McNay provided all of the offense the Eagles would need by going three-for-five at the plate, including a pair of home runs, and driving in three RBIs The home runs are the first of McNay’s collegiate career.
After the Panthers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third, USI scored five in the fourth to take the lead for good and sealed the game with four more in the sixth. The Eagles capped off the win with a run in the eighth and a McNay solo shot in the ninth for the 11-3 lead. Drury was able to plate four runs in the 9th.
Up Next for the Eagles: The Eagles conclude its 10-game road swing Tuesday at 6 p.m. when they go across town to play the University of Evansville for the Battle at Braun. The Purple Aces lead the all-time series, 33-20, but the Eagles took last year’s meeting, 5-3. The Aces are 5-6 through the first half of the season, going 4-2 in the last six games and entering a doubleheader Sunday afternoon with the University of Iowa.
The Eagles returns to the friendly surroundings of the USI Baseball March 16-17 when they return to GLVC play versus Lewis University. The three-game series is slated for a 2 p.m. doubleheader Saturday and a noon single game Sunday. USI has the advantage in the all-time series with Lewis, 65-58, and has a 6-2 advantage over the last two season, including a four-game sweep last spring.
