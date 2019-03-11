USI Snaps Losing Streak, as they Outslug Drury

Senior left-hander Chase Partain (Evansville, Indiana) led the way on the mound and freshman centerfielder Bryson McNay(Sellersburg, Indiana) powered the offensive attack for the Eagles in snapping the six-game streak. Partain improved his record to 2-2 in 2019 by throwing seven strong inning. The senior southpaw allowed two runs on six hits and three walks, while striking out two batters. McNay provided all of the offense the Eagles would need by going three-for-five at the plate, including a pair of home runs, and driving in three RBIs The home runs are the first of McNay’s collegiate career.