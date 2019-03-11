USI Men’s Basketball Gets NCAA Bid

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The USI men’s basketball team is headed back to the NCAA Tournament! Despite losing to Bellarmine, in the semifinals, of the GLVC Tournament, the Eagles will be the 4-seed, and will play 23-6, Ashland, out of the GLIAC conference, who’s the 5-seed! The midwest region will be played at Lewis University, who’s the #1 seed.
These two did not meet in the regular season, but they will now, this Saturday, in the first round. Their resume was certainly strong enough, with a huge regular season, road win over Bellarmine, and a 3rd place finish, in the conference standings.
If the Eagles can get through the regional, they would get to play for a championship in their hometown. The Elite 8, is in Evansville at the Ford Center this year, beginning on March 27th.
