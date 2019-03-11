USI Men’s Basketball Gets NCAA Bid

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The USI men’s basketball team is headed back to the NCAA Tournament! Despite losing to Bellarmine, in the semifinals, of the GLVC Tournament, the Eagles will be the 4-seed, and will play 23-6, Ashland, out of the GLIAC conference, who’s the 5-seed! The midwest region will be played at Lewis University, who’s the #1 seed.