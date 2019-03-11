Testimony underway in Bebout trial

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Testimony is underway in the trial of an Evansville man accused of trying to kidnap and rape a teenager. A jury has been seated and witnesses are testifying in the trial of 46-year-old Roy Bebout.
The victim also taking the stand. Shortly into her testimony, the victim pointed at Bebout and identified him as her attacker.
Police say Bebout grabbed the girl at gunpoint in October while she was walking to work near North Main Street. She escaped in handcuffs and ran to a METS bus for safety.
Monday afternoon, the jury watched a video from that bus. The driver was saying, “Relax. He’s not going to come back. I’m not going to let him hurt you,” and called 911.
They also watched body camera video from one of the officers first on the scene as the victim described her attack through tears. Bebout is a registered violent sex offender.
He was convicted of kidnapping and rape in 1998. He was on parole when he was arrested for this case in October.
Testimony continues Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m.
