Sheriff: Speed a factor after truck crashes into Posey Co. building

POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) - The Posey County Sheriff’s office is investigating an early morning crash after a truck plows into the corner of a building.
Sheriff Tom Latham told us three juveniles were in the truck when it went barreling into the building.
"From a distance, saw lots of police lights flashing, still dark out, so your heart drops when you see something like that on your property. So, you don’t really know what to expect, kind of expect the worst,” Zaps Tavern co-owner Mike Greenwell recalled.
Clean up continued Sunday afternoon for the men who took over ownership only three weeks ago. Sheriff Latham tells 14 news about a quarter after five o’clock this morning, deputies were called to Zaps Tavern, formally known Weinzapfel Tavern.
The truck, he says, was headed north at a “high rate of speed,” went airborne after crossing the rail road tracks, lost control, hit an unoccupied vehicle and knocked out a utility pole.
We’ve learned the driver, a boy under 18-years-old and from Evansville, was with two other juveniles. Remarkably, none of them had serious injuries.
Right now, no charges are being filed.
