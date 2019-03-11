Renneisen’s home run helps softball take series at ETSU

East Tennessee State responded with four runs in the bottom half of the second to take a 4-2 lead, but the Aces did not relent. A leadoff single by Haley Woolf to begin the 5th frame set the stage for Jessica Fehr’s 2-run shot with one out that would tie the game. Olivia Cheatham scored the run after pinch running for Woolf. In the next inning, it was Bailee Bostic reaching on a leadoff single with Ashleigh Downing coming in to pinch run. Lindsay Renneisen was next up and hit her fourth long ball of the year to give UE the lead for good at 6-4.