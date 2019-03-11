Renneisen’s home run helps softball take series at ETSU

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Sophomore Lindsay Renneisen hit what would be the game-winning 2-run home run in the top of the sixth inning to lead the University of Evansville softball team to a 6-5 series-clinching victory over East Tennessee State on Monday afternoon.
“I am so proud of this team to battling and winning the series. ETSU is a solid team, so for us to play a 3-game series against these guys before beginning conference was huge,” Purple Aces head coach Mat Mundell said. “I really like how our pitching staff is coming together and our offense is finding their momentum.”
Seven different players recorded a hit as they Aces (10-10) posted six runs. Renneisen and Jessica Fehr notched two RBIs apiece.
UE wasted no time getting on the board as Eryn Gould led the game off with her team-leading sixth home run of the season. Evansville utilized its speed on the bases to push another run across the plate in the second. Mackenzie McFeron drew a leadoff walk before stealing second. Allison Daggett reached on a bunt single to advance McFeron to third before Toni Galas brought her home on a single to left.
East Tennessee State responded with four runs in the bottom half of the second to take a 4-2 lead, but the Aces did not relent. A leadoff single by Haley Woolf to begin the 5th frame set the stage for Jessica Fehr’s 2-run shot with one out that would tie the game. Olivia Cheatham scored the run after pinch running for Woolf. In the next inning, it was Bailee Bostic reaching on a leadoff single with Ashleigh Downing coming in to pinch run. Lindsay Renneisen was next up and hit her fourth long ball of the year to give UE the lead for good at 6-4.
The Buccaneers added a single run in the seventh, but would get no closer as the Aces hung on for the 6-5 win. Izzy Vetter made the start for UE, throwing the first three innings while allowing four runs. Emily Lockhart went the final four innings in relief and earned her fifth win of the year. She gave up one run on three hits.
Evansville will look to continue its success on the trip, which comes to a close on Tuesday with road game at Tennessee Tech. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. in Cookeville, Tenn.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
