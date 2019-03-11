Project aims to make downtown Hartford more desirable

OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) - The city of Hartford has started a new beautification project hoping to encourage residents to shop in the downtown area.
Brand new sidewalks, lamp posts and flower boxes in downtown Hartford will make the area a little bit more desirable for the small businesses that the Mayor wants to attract here.
Hartford only has a little less than 3000 residents, but the mayor says he realized the city was not going in the right direction.
“We just see that the city begins to look like a dilapidated little town," explains Mayor George Chinn. "Old town, nothing much going on.”
So an economic development committee was formed to beautify the downtown area. The $675,000 project was funded mostly by grants according to the mayor.
The mayor hopes to bring in more small business to the area to fill empty buildings.
“When you start to notice how things are changing little by little I think we begin to see a Hartford that we’re proud of once again,” Mayor Chinn says.
Mayor Chinn says the sidewalks should be completed sometime in August. But he does believe the beautification program will still keep going around to different parts of Hartford.
