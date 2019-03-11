Pair accused of kidnapping woman, torturing her for hours in Henderson

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Two people are behind bars in Henderson after police say they kidnapped and tortured a woman.
According to a police press release, 30-year-old Jacob Bates, of Louisville, and 35-year-old Melinda Cabell, of Henderson, held the victim against her will from Friday night into Saturday morning.
Police say the victim endured hours of cruel treatment as she was beaten and tortured.
At some point, the press release isn’t clear how, the victim ended up at Methodist Hospital. She told police that while she was being held by Bates and Cabell, they threatened her life and the life of her young daughter, who was home at the time.
Police say officers found Bates and Cabell late Sunday night and arrested them.
Bates is facing charges of kidnapping and assault.
Cabell was arrested on charges of complicity to kidnapping and assault. She is also charged with being a fugitive from another state.
We’ll bring you more information about this story as we get it.
