Officials hope community members take survey on new senior center

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The senior community center of Owensboro Daviess County currently sits in an old school building, which has made serving hundreds of seniors a challenge.
Dana Peveler the executive director of the center says serving 500-600 seniors a day has become difficult.
“We’re just so excited about the prospect of having a state of the art facility that we can grow into," Peveler said. “Our utilities are crazy expensive. And it is an old building and it’s served it’s purpose so well.”
For seniors like Joyce Sargent, this place has become her life, especially after her husband passed away.
“We cry together," Sargent explains. "We pray together. We laugh together. We just enjoy being with each other.”
But it's evident to most everyone that uses the building, it's time for an upgrade. Which is why the city and the senior center are hoping as many community members as possible fill out this survey.
“We can’t move forward without their opinion," Peveler said.
And most importantly the seniors now need to share their opinion.
“The seniors of today are going to shape the center of tomorrow," Peveler said. “We’ll be chasing them around with them in our hands going ‘here help us out! here fill this out!’ So yeah, we definitely want them to fill it out.”
For Sargent, she wants more rooms to play cards. And for Peveler, she’d love to see childcare options for grandchildren and even a cafe or coffee shop.
“Of course at my age, I’m right now hoping I live to see the building," Sargent jokes.
