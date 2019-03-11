Nwora named ACC’s Most Improved Player

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its postseason awards Monday, and UofL’s Jordan Nwora was named the conference’s Most Improved Player.
After averaging 12 minutes and 5.7 points per game as a freshman, Nwora emerged as the team’s leading scorer this year, averaging 17.3 points per game.
He’s also the fifth-leading scorer in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Nwora was also named third team all-ACC.
He was named to the All-ACC Academic men’s basketball team last week
Duke’s Zion Williamson headlined the awards announcement. He was named ACC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year.
Chris Mack also received seven votes for ACC Coach of the Year. That award was taken home once again by Virginia’s Tony Bennett.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.