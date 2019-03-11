New sub shop set to open on Franklin St.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A new sub shop is set to open on the west side.
Siciliano Subs will go in the old Milk and Sugar Scoop Shope location on Franklin Street. Plans were discussed at Monday’s site review meeting.
Siciliano will offer authentic Italian menu items as well as a Cuban sub to the mix.
The owner says Franklin Street is growing and he can’t wait to serve the first customers.
“I think it’s a great time," says David Hodge, Siciliano Subs owner. "There’s a lot of bustle going on Franklin Street right now, a lot of new businesses coming in and a lot of foot traffic. So hopefully everything will work out well for us.”
They hope to open up by the end of April.
